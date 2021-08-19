A Plus, Abena Korkor smoke peace pipe after social media row

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 August 2021

• Peace has been brokered between Abena Korkor and Kwame A Plus



• They both have pledged to support each other



• A Plus and Korkor clashed on social media over the latter's allegations against some prominent people



Musician and activist Kwame A Plus and social media sensation Abena Korkor have met to trash out their differences.



The two have in recent weeks dominated social media discussion with verbal attacks against each other.



A Plus was left furious by Abena Korkor’s recent outburst in which she rehashed the stories of certain public officials who had sexual encounters with her.



A Plus in his anger made some comments which were deemed to have amounted to body shaming and had to apologise for it on UTV.



A Plus’ apology was however only sent to all women who felt attacked by his comment but not Abena Korkor.



But in a video posted on Wednesday, A Plus disclosed that Abena Korkor is his ‘new friend’ and that all issues have been settled amicably between him and the former TV3 hostess.



He commended Abena Korkor for making moves to reach out to him on dealing with the issue.



Abena Korkor also expressed likeness for A Plus activism and said it is imperative they both join forces to chart their course.



She also apologized and said that the misunderstanding between them has been put to bed.



