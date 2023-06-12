‘A 70-year-old woman once asked me to suck her breast’ – Tonardo on extent of love from fans

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Emil Wood, popularly known as Nana Tonardo, has recounted an interesting instance where an old woman offered to breastfeed him out of the excitement of seeing him.



Disclosing the extent of love, he has received from fans; both young and old so far, Nana Tonardo said she met the old woman at a party where she gave such an offer.



“A lot of people love me. When I came to the US, look at the number of people who have reached out to me, I didn’t know I had fans like these. From adults to the elderly, they all love me. Yesterday I attended a party and a 70-year-old woman asked me to suck her breast,” he asserted.



Nana Tonardo said if he had kept a bad name on social media, he wouldn’t have a growing fan base from various demographics.



“Do you think if I say foolish things and act foolishly, grown women like that will love me? No!” he added.



Tonardo’s act of constantly matching Afia Schwarzenegger ‘boot for boot’ on social media has earned him admiration in recent times.



He has been projected as Afia Schwarzenegger’s nightmare ever since their friendship came to a halt.



Tonardo is said to be the one who openly tackles Afia Schwarzenegger, who has been tagged a ‘pain in the ass’ by several celebrities.



