Entertainment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

99% of creative arts industry players are scaredy-cats – Bulldog

Artiste Manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson known popularly known as Bulldog has described almost all the people in the creative arts industry as cowards for not standing up for what is due them.



According to him, anytime they are called upon to avail themselves to demonstrate against the lack of attention given to the creative arts industry, no one shows up.



Comparing the Industry to politicians, the artiste manager said politicians get what they want even when they don’t merit it.



He averred that Ghanaians pay high tariffs for these politicians to feel comfortable in life as they are paid with taxpayers' money.



Taking to his social media page; Instagram to make these comments, Bulldog said, “Politicians gather in large numbers for their selfish reasons — but the creative industry cannot gather to earn a living? They borrow to pay themselves for no work done — while citizens are squeezed for their last cedi via high tariffs. I guess politicians are special living things.”



“When you call for a demonstration for the transgressions being meted out to the creative industry too — my people will not show up because 99% of us our scaredy-cats,” he added.



