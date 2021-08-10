90% of gospel musicians are ungrateful – Gospel music producer John Mensah Sarpong

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Celebrated gospel music producer John Mensah Sarpong, has revealed that 90% of gospel musicians are ungrateful.



Speaking on Legends show on TVXYZ, Mr Sarpong said gospel musicians are the most arrogant and ungrateful musicians in the world



‘’About 90% of gospel musicians are very ungrateful .. i think is the nature of the work, Lucifer isn’t a correct person and the job he was doing is what they are also doing now … you know Lucifer is the best singer .. he sings more than anyone else .. he claims he leads angels when it comes to singing so if you are on earth and have decided to pick that as a profession, then he won’t allow you to do the right thing ..hatred , pride .. They are the most arrogant people.. musicians in the world.’’



‘’There are only 3 gospel musicians who are still grateful to their producers and mangers, Elder Mireku, He’s still reigning and there’s no way his career is going down … Esther Nyamekye let her start singing now, people will start falling cos she has a good heart .. she knows where she’s coming from the third person is Diana Asamoah and Diana Hamilton



John Mensah Sarpong is a former chairman of the Ghana Association of Phonographic Industry (GAPI) and the brain behind the Gospel All star album titled ‘’w’aseda nié’ in 2002.



He’s produced albums for a number of seasoned gospel musicians, including Kwaku Gyasi, Ama Boahemaa, Stella Dugan and many others.