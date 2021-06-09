9 incredible wedding guest looks you should bookmark this week

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: braperucci.africa

If you are attending a wedding in this season then bookmark this article as soon as possible.



Why?? Because every look in here is attention-grabbing worthy and it has options for diverse wedding guest looks as well as preferences.



It also features looks from some of your favourite celebrities and style influencers.



The colour green and peach are the colour choice of 80% of the guest which makes green a colour that will be trending for a while.



For style options, there is the corset dress, high slit, kaftan and dresses with intricate beading that we love. Of course we couldn’t have left out the fascinators and other stunning head pieces.



See all the wedding guest looks below:



















































