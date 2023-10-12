£9,200 Rolex watch, 2 iPhone 15s: Shatta Wale's birthday gift to girlfriend

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Self-proclaimed dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has shared the gifts he bought for his new girlfriend, Maali, on her birthday, which fell on October 11.



Wale had previously confirmed his relationship with social media influencer Maali, even taking her to London for his appearance at the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2023, where he triumphed by winning all five awards he was nominated for.



Media personality Serwaa Amihere extended her birthday wishes to Maali on her Twitter page and suggested that Shatta Wale should purchase a gift for her.



In response, Shatta Wale disclosed that he had bought several items for Maali's birthday, including a Rolex watch valued at £9,200 and two iPhone 15s.



He also expressed that Maali had been with him during challenging times and deserved the special gifts.



"I bought her a Rolex worth 9,200 pounds and 2 iPhone 15 .. I hope you know she has been there thru my stormy times. She deserves it ..Your dawta is chilling in london .. Or u want Mek I show evidence of the items and receipt," he posted.





