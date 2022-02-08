‘Ungrateful’ Big Akwes envious LilWin’s progress – Musician Anamon

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Musician cum Kumawood Actor Raphael Essien known as Anamon has revealed that his colleague Big Akwes fought popular Kumawood Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin due to envy and bitterness.



Kumawood Actor Big Akwes had earlier claimed there were hidden secrets about Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin which nearly landed the former in court as the latter threatened to sue him for defamation after he realized that Big Akwes was spreading all manner of falsehood about him.



Speaking in an interview with Osei Kwadwo on AMBASSADOR TV on YouTube monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Anamon explained that “I was surprised when I heard Big Akwes spreading falsehood about Lilwin because Lilwin feeds Big Akwes like a kid”.



According to Anamon, envy and bitterness are killing some Kumawood Actors, especially characters like Big Akwes.



“LilWin is not selfish and even Big Akwes always goes to Lilwin for financial support so I was wondering why Big Akwes bit the very hands that feed him” Anamon wondered.



“Big Akwes verbally attacked Lilwin because he wanted to trend on social media but he later apologized when he realized that there were plans to sue him for defamation. Lilwin doesn’t hold any grudges against him. There were plans to feature him on his ongoing series but Big Akwes was busy somewhere so he couldn’t make it,” Anamon explained.