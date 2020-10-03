Entertainment of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

80% of new producers will fade out soon - Wei Ye Oteng

Music producer, Wei Ye Oteng

Ghanaian music producer, Wei Ye Oteng does not see the future of most young sound engineers/music producers in the country.



He disclosed this in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that most of these producers do not have longevity in the industry due to how they do their stuff.



Oteng stressed that most of these young producers lack a lot of things.



Sadly, Wei Ye Oteng stated that about 80 per cent of the new producers in the country will fade away.



He made this statement when responding to an insulting comment made by his fellow producer, Prinx Pappi, who is new in the field after he criticized the Kumerica movement.



Wei Ye Oteng boasted of the high number of A-list musicians he has worked with and questioned the pedigree of his opponent.



He claimed that his brand thrives on a lot of things—and not only about producing beats.



Watch video below









