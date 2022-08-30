80% of humans surviving on blood money – Ajagurajah drops bombshell

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah of the Ajagurajah Movement has unequivocally said a vast majority of humans are wealthy because of spiritual assistance they have sought from various entities.



Speaking on Kingdom Plus, the preacher, popularly known as Ajagurajah said many people are rich not by a dint of hard work; they are wealthy because they have spiritual covering.



“80% of human beings have resorted to blood money knowingly or unknowingly,” he said in the Twi language. “Any money you acquired by consulting a spirit, that’s blood money. Your mindset about blood money is that there should be a snake vomiting money but that’s not the case.”



“You’ve been to a pastor and told him about how bad business is, he gives you stuff to bathe with and now, business is booming; that’s blood money. Blood money could come from God; it could come from Satan. So, there is no fraud boy in Ghana; there is nothing called fraud boy,” Ajagurajah added.



The pastor also made some claims as he warned the general public. According to him, a number of ladies are involved in the practice. He mentioned that these women who are bent on making money regardless of the consequences have been consulting spirits in other West African countries.



“A chunk of women is into blood money. When a lady visits you and you attend nature’s call, flash the tissue you used; don’t put it in a dustbin. The ladies are now heading to Senegal, Cameroon and Burkina Faso for commanding spirits and blood money. Now, a small girl can order an elderly person around.



“Be careful of ladies with tattoos on the right part of their necks. If the inscription is in Chinese, Arabic or something you’re unable to recognize, be very careful about the lady. The ladies are now bathing in rivers in Cameroon,” Ajagurajah emphasized.



