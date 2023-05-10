80% of Ghanaian ladies have multiple partners – Kumchacha speaks on recent partner killings

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha) has cautioned women against contributing to their own predicament when it comes to issues of partner killings and abuse.



According to him, some women have turned themselves into serial cheats and therefore become the victims of such incidents when their partners turn out to be people who cannot exercise restraint.



“Some of the current Ghanaian ladies are a major contributor to the cases of partner killings. I say so because a lot of the women are not truthful to their partners. Imagine I am living with you as a wife or a partner and I am responsible for taking care of your finances, why would you cheat on me by going in for another man? Today if you take 100 Ghanaian ladies, over 80 have multiple partners. It is now a business for the women. There are ladies who have different men for different purposes; some are responsible for paying rent, others buy their wigs while another pays for their expensive phones.



“So, if you cheat on your partner who is spending on you and the person is not Godfearing but rather someone with a cold heart, he will either kill you, ensure you are disabled or abuse you,” Kumchacha said during an interview with Mama Radio.



The past few weeks has seen several incidents of partner killings being recorded across Ghana.



On April 21. 2023, a police inspector, Ahmed Twumasi shot and killed his 27-year-old girlfriend in cold blood.



On May 2, 2023, a 27-year-old jealous boyfriend murdered his 23-year-old girlfriend at Dunkwa-Mfuom in the Upper East Denkyira Municipality.



According to Prophet Kumchacha, women ought to take a cue from the recent incidents and not put themselves in a position that makes them victims of such gruesome and condemnable deaths.







