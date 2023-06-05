80% of Ghanaian ladies dating multiple boyfriends due to hardships – Kumchacha

Entertainment of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has stormed social media with another barrage of controversial statements.



Prophet Kumchacha, who intends to contest for the presidency in 2024, has revealed that hardship in the country has forced young ladies to date, multiple men.



He told Amansan Krakye, the host, that majority of ladies nowadays keep more than one boyfriends just to be able to make ends meet.



“Most of the youth are so hungry in this country because of the hardships and difficulties from bad governance. Due to the hardship in the system, if you pick about 100 ladies in Ghana it is only 20 of them that have only one boyfriend,” he claimed.



“The rest of the 80 ladies left have multiple boyfriends with some having as many as four to five simultaneously," he added.



Buttressing his point further, he added, “Because they should have those who buy phones for her, those who pay her rent allowance and those who pay for her hairdo due to the hardships.