8 stylish ways to rock braids as inspired by Hajia4Real

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: braperucci.africa

When it comes to stylish and edgy hairdos, Hajia4Real is one of our favorite pegs.



Asides from her infectious music, impeccable wardrobe, and her make-up which is always a 100% serve, we noticed that one of her go-to hairstyles are braids—and we can’t blame her!



With a face like Hajia4Real’s, who wouldn't style him or herself in varieties of braids styles?



Braids are almost never a miss but sometimes they come off remedial in style. And that’s where our hair muse Hajia4Real comes in.



She’s a lady who believes in variety being the spice of life. And that spice is what gets everyone turning and admiring.



Apart from the fact that they are beautiful to look at, braids also free your hair of heat and manipulation for weeks on end.



With that being said, lets take a look at 8 stylish ways to wear braids as seen on Hajia4Real.



Thin Box braids



