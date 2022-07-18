8 facts about the late Ada Ameh

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Popular Nigerian actress passes away



Fans mourn Ada Ameh



How late Ada battled with depression for years



Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh passed away at the age of 48 on July 17, just weeks after disclosing her battle with mental health illness which left her depressed for years.



Tons of tributes have poured in for the celebrated actress who was famed for her roles in local Nollywood drama series, popular among them was 'The Johnsons'.



Below are some facts about the late Ada Ameh:



1. She got pregnant with her first child as a teenager. Young Ada at the age of 14 gave birth to Aladi Godgift. The child died in 2020 from an unsuccessful surgery. According to Ada, she was introduced to pre-marital sex by her peers at a young age.



She told TV presenter, Chude Jideonwo that: “It wasn’t my parents. I was influenced by my peers. They introduced me to ‘early sex’. One thing led to another and I got pregnant."



2. Ada Ameh was 'disowned' by her father at the age of 15 following her teenage pregnancy.



The actress in a 2021 interview with Chude Jideonwo, stated that: "The most beautiful part is that, on my 15th birthday, my baby was barely five months old. I was marched out of the Barracks.”



3. Ada Ameh gained prominence for her character as Anita in the 1996 movie titled “Domitilla” and as Emu Johnson in the award-winning Nigerian television series, 'The Johnsons'.



4. The late actress was never married. In June, she revealed how heartbroken she was over Funke Akindele's collapsed marriage. Ada added that she had been in a relationship with a man for over 6 years and could relate to how painful it was.



"I have by no means been married, however, I have been in a relationship for six years. There have to be ups and downs, however, the information was the very last thing I anticipated," she stated in an interview on TVC.



5. The late actress battled depression which she disclosed took a toll on her health.





6. Ada Ameh admitted to being depressed after burying 8 members of her family, including her only daughter, Aladi Godgift.7. Ada Amen lived with the guilt of allowing her late daughter to move to Abuja."Di day I do dat mistake, na di day I allow her comot house. I don leave wit that guilt all my life. I only want make she dey strong," said Ada in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.8. According to a report by Instablog9ja, Ada Ameh died in a hospital in Delta state on Sunday, July 17. She was said to have been a guest of an oil company's topshot and his family when she suddenly slumped.PDO/BB