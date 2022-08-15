You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 15Article 1603049

8 facts about Bridget Otoo's husband, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh

On August 13, 2022, when news of broadcaster Bridget Otoo's marriage broke, social media users were all interested to know the man who succeeded in sweeping the outspoken journalist off her feet by taking her straight to the alter.

Dr Evans Ago Tetteh is the man who stole Bridget's heart and made their relationship official by putting a ring on it!

Several questions have been asked about the man who has kept a private profile until now.

Below are some facts about Bridget Otoo's husband:

1. Evans Ago Tetteh is an old student of the St Paul Methodist Junior High School

2. The husband of Bridget Otoo holds a PhD and is an adjunct lecturer at Regional Maritime University

3. Dr Evans Ago Tetteh is a transportation consultant

4. Although the young and successful man has kept a low profile, he has not concealed his love and support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

5. One of Dr Evans Ago Tetteh's dreams is to become a future Masonic Scholar

6. Dr Ago Tetteh identifies himself as an armchair Ga/Dangme historian

7. The young businessman deals in the sale of cement in Ghana, particularly, Dzata cement owned by Ibrahim Mahama

8. He is a member of the Grand Lodge of Ghana
















