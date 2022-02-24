7 pictures Kofi Amoabeng used to mark his 70th birthday

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder of the defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, celebrated his 70th birthday and like many people do these days, he had a grand photoshoot to mark his big day.



The UT boss turned 70-years-old on February 22, 2022, and marked the day with dazzling photos shared by photographer, Manuel Photography.



In the pictures that were shared on Instagram, the business mogul donned an all-white kaftan in about seven different poses.



He looked younger and more vibrant, owing to the fact that he had battled with a great deal after he lost his business when his bank, UT Bank, was collapsed in 2017.



In recent news, he has shot down the idea of going back into the banking sector if he has the chance to do so.



Check out the stunning pictures of the 70-year-old Kofi Amoabeng below:



























