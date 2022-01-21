7 jaw-breaking photos of Mzbel

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Mzbel drips in these 7 pictures



Let’s ignore the controversies for a moment and focus on the breath-taking beauty of Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popularly known as ‘Mzbel’.



The vibrant 41-year-old singer asides from her music talent also have a great and daring sense of fashion.



Good make-up, good styling tricks, and stage outfits name it and Mzbel will deliver.



The ‘mother of one' who has been dominating the music and fashion scene since the early 2000s has been consistent with her looks to date and social media users can attest to it.



One could be ‘spoilt for choice’ in a bid to select favourite pictures from Mzbel’s Instagram page as all her pictures are incredibly hot and stunning.



Lets take a look at some hot shots from Mzbel below



























