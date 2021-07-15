7 fashionable women in politics

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Women's participation in politics in Ghana is low, both at local and the national level due to some general perceptions.



The lack of confidence has been listed to be one of the barriers because the women explained that politics is for men.



But this is changing now as women are changing the narrative. In Ghana’s parliament today, there are 40 women in parliament out of 275 members and they are rocking their sectors.



Not only do are they excelling at their jobs, they kill at their looks too, they make politics intriguing, interesting sophisticated and fun with their impeccable sense of fashion.



With that said, GhanaWeb takes a look at 7 powerful and beautiful women in politics and their breathtaking sense of fashion.



Samira Bawumia



The Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana is the founder and CEO of the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), described as a non-profit organization established to empower the underprivileged in Ghana through diverse social intervention projects to improve lives.



Samira Bawumia is hailed in Ghana for her spectacular sense of style, she is never seen without her hijab and is always dazzling us with her colorful Africa Fabric outfits.



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was the first lady for 19 years. In 2016 she became the first woman to run for president of Ghana. She is also the wife of late Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.



She never goes without her kente wrap or Scarf. She is one of the women who has been rocking African Fabrics since time memorial.



She has stolen the hearts of Ghanaians with her charm and great sense of fashion.



Adjoa Sarfo



Sarah Adwoa is the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. She is currently the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Adwoa Sarfo is always looking good in her well sewed African Fabric outfits that go with her makeup and hair-dos. She blends it properly with her statement driven accessories and leaves us wanting more. She has also stolen the hearts of Ghanaians with her charming smile.





Ursula owusu



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is a lawyer, women's rights activist and a Ghanaian parliamentarian representing Ablekuma West constituency. She is currently the Minister of Communications and Digitalization.



Ursula is one of few women in parliament with dreadlocks. She's mostly identified by her beautifully styled and well -groomed hair and her taste in fashion. Ursula always dazzles us with her neatly sewed outfits and Afrocentric Jewelry.





Darkoa Newman



Dakoa Newman is the member of parliament for the Okaikwei South Constituency. She is the daughter of Victor Newman who was also a politician.



Darkoa Newman has captured Ghanaians with her beautiful smile and her peculiar fashion sense, very simple yet classy and captivating. Also, stunning in African fabrics Newman leaves us breathless everytime.



Shirley Ayorkor Botcway



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was appointed by President of Ghana Nana Akuffo-Addo as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 10 January 2017.



She is also the former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom and once served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.



She also has an amazing fashion sense and doesn't spare a chance to glam.



Afia Akoto



Afia Akoto hails from the Eastern Region and a proud alumni of Aburi Girls Senior High School. Having several academic certificates to her credit, she is currently pursuing her LLB at the London Business School.



She is a politician, philanthropist and an enterprising woman who is currently the Deputy CEO of MASLOC (under the Office of the President).



Full of life and super energetic, Afia Akoto never ceases to amaze us with her impeccable fashion sense from her beautifully endowed body to the her well done makeup.









































