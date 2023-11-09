6th Alewah Festival slated for Nov. 10 & 11; features Fred Amugi, David Dontoh, Romanus

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ArtNobles Expressions is set to dazzle audiences with the sixth edition of the Alewah Festival of Arts at the ETS Drama Studio on November 10th and 11th.



Following a successful launch in August, the festival has been buzzing with pre-event activities, including an art seminar and eye screening exercise.



The spotlight shifts to the ETS Drama Studio where the main show promises to be a two-night extravaganza of entertainment.



"Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of activities, including a captivating stage play, rib-tickling stand-up comedy, soul-stirring music, and an impressive art exhibition," said Kofi Nelson, the brain behind the project.



The headline act, a stage play titled "I Want To Die," written and directed by the talented Kofi Nelson, is set to feature some of Ghana's esteemed veteran actors, including Fred Amugi and David Dontoh. The night will also be graced by the comedic genius of Jeneral Ntatia and Foster Romanus, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.



As the Alewah Festival of Arts takes center stage at the ETS Drama Studio on the University of Ghana campus, attendees "can expect a memorable blend of culture, entertainment, and artistic brilliance" says Mr. Nelson.



BB