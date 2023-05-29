6000 pregnant girls in Volta Region: What Akrobeto told Dzifa Gomashie

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian actor and host of UTV's 'Realnews' programme, Akwasi Boadi 'Akrobeto' has asked the Member of Parliament for Ketu South in the Volta Region to do something about the increasing rate of teenage pregnancies in her region.



This follows a report from the GHS District Health Information Management System (DHIMS), that over 6,000 girls got pregnant between 2020 and 2021 alone.



Reacting to this Akrobeto asked the Ketu South MP and other stakeholders to "wake up" and rescue the young girls in the region.



