6 facts about winner of Miss Ghana 2022, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Sunday, August 14, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo was crowned Miss Ghana 2022 at a ceremony at Avenue Event Centre, Accra.



Rocklyn Krampah and Vanessa Vifah were first and second runners up respectively.



Aside from emerging overall winner, Miriam won four other awards on the night. They were the Beauty with Purpose, Miss Fitness, Top Model and Best Talent.



Below are some facts about Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo



1. Miriam is 22 years old



2. She is a basic school teacher



3. She is passionate about the aged



4. Her future goals are to own a renowned restaurant and a home for the aged



5. She wants to make history by bringing home the ﬁrst ever Miss World crown



6. She is a constituent of North Tongu



BB