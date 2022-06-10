You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 10Article 1557539

Entertainment of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: sammykaymedia.com

50 percent of feminists in Ghana are lesbians – Mr. Logic

Mr. Logic Mr. Logic

Entertainment pundit Mr. Logic has stated that about 50 percent of women in Ghana who play the role of feminist are lesbians.

Over the weekend during the United Showbiz show discussion on UTV, the controversial Mr. Logic asserted that about 50 percent of feminists in Ghana are lesbians.

According to him, men have been suppressed for far too long in Ghana and passionately explained the pain and struggles men go through on a daily basis.

“Men are suffering in Ghana because women have stood together to make men seem bad in the society”, he stated.

Mr logic further stated that feminists in Ghana are causing young ladies and women to see men as unimportant and useless in society and no one seems to care to and talk about it just because men are perceived to be stronger spices.

