50% of our staff were denied visa - GMA UK calls on Commissioner for support

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Organisers of the Ghana Music Awards UK paid a courtesy call to the Ghana High Commission UK for support and also show appreciation for gracing the event with his presence last Saturday.



Head of events, Dr. Kwesi Ernest on behalf of the organisers pleaded for support from the high commissioner, H.E Papa Owusu Ankomah and the government of Ghana.



According to Kwesi Ernest, half of their staff were denied entry into the UK to work however, they did their best to pull off a great show for its patrons.



“Also we want to showcase Ghana by displaying made-in Ghana products at the event next year. We hope that you help get in touch with the ministry of trade for that purpose,” he started.



Responding to these, H.E Papa Owusu Ankomah said “For the visa matter, it is a very broad one. It is something we’ve always been talking to the UK government about. But they have their policies and agenda.



“But they try because I’ve said that the visa regime in the UK is to prevent entry but visas are supposed to facilitate entry. But we will try our best as part of a big challenge that we are facing as Ghana.

We’ve taken notes of your concerns and we’ll do our best and together we’ll try and overcome the challenges.”



The high commissioner commended the organisers for a good job done and added that “I mean the whole place was filled. I didn't know Ghanaians were that interested in Ghanaian music here in the UK. Know that you are representing your country. I appreciate the waves you're making. I wish you all the best, success and I’m hoping that Ghanaian artists will receive global wards.”



