5 ways one can contract herpes

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are many people walking in town looking healthy and well but may not be aware of some of the diseases they have in their bodies until the signs show.



According to the World Health Organisation, an estimated 491.5 million people were living with oral herpes (HSV-2) infection in 2016, equivalent to 13.2% of the world's population aged 15 to 49 years.



The name herpes may ring a bell but many people are not aware of how serious the virus is to one’s health because a person with it may not show any signs and could spread it to a number of people.



Herpes is a sexually transmitted disease that comes in two types, simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) - oral herpes, and herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) - genital herpes.



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a report, explained the mood of transmission for the virus.



HSV-1 otherwise known as oral herpes results in cold sores or fever blisters on or around the mouth. However, most people with oral herpes do not have any symptoms.



However, most people according to CDC with oral herpes get it during childhood or young adulthood from non-sexual contact with saliva.



On the other hand, one can get genital herpes by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the infection.



With all these being said, one may not get herpes from toilet seats, bedding, or swimming pools, touching objects, such as silverware, soap, or towels.







Below are ways herpes is spread:



A herpes sore.



Saliva from a partner with an oral herpes infection.



Genital fluids from a partner with a genital herpes infection.



Skin in the oral area of a partner with oral herpes.



Skin in the genital area of a partner with genital herpes.



