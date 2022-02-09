5 times fashionable Asamoah Gyan dazzled fans during AFCON

Fashion of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fashionable Asamoah Gyan stunned fans during the AFCON



Asamoah Gyan shared excitement to join SuperSport



Asamoah Gyan applauded for great fashion style



Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, was a pundit on South Africa-based sports TV channel SuperSport for the Africa Cup of Nations coverage.



In a post that was sighted on the former captain’s official Twitter handle, he shared his excitement to be joining the great minds in football.



“Excited to be joining SuperSport TV as a pundit for their coverage of Afcon 2021,” Gyan announced on Twitter.



“This has been in the works for some time and I am excited about the challenge. Looking forward to sharing my knowledge on Africa’s biggest football gathering together with other legends,” he said



Every time he appeared on the international TV station, he was a sight to behold.



His style of dressing, the fabric used, its colours, his clean shave and demeanour attracted so many comments on social media.



The AFCON is finally over and it is time to take a look back at the sportsman's fashionable style every time he appeared on TV during the coverage.



















