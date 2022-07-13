You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 13Article 1581134

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

5 timeless songs by the late AB Crentsil

The late Highlife legend, AB Crentsil

AB Crentsil is dead

Fans mourn AB Crentsil

Highlife singer dies at 79

News of the demise of veteran Highlife singer, AB Crentsil, has hit hard the music industry, with colleagues, fans, and friends pouring in tributes.

The great composer would forever be remembered for his timeless songs, which he toured the world with.

AB's most controversial song titled 'Moses' is a favourite of music lovers.

In a 2021 interview with Abeiku Santana on United Showbiz, the legendary musician admitted to writing controversial songs, a strategy that worked for him.

He said, "Yes my songs are, just like Shatta Wale, it was just a strategy of work, not any personal issue."

AB Crentsil died at the age of 79 years.

Check out some of his popular tunes below:

AB Crentsil - Angelina





AB Crentsil - Moses




AB Crentsil - Atia




AB Crentsil - Ma Me Ndwene Me Ho




AB Crentsil - I Go Pay You Tomorrow





