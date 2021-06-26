5 things you should do before planning to have a baby

LifeStyle of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: braperucci.africa

Having a kid is a huge decision that will have partners emotionally, physically, and financially drained.



According to parents.com, different ideologies on circumcision, public vs. private schools, or other things that are way down the road can cause a rift between couples.



You don’t want surprises when you have a child so it is important to consider certain factors before going ahead to make a baby with anyone.



Here are some things to consider:



1. Finances



Your finances changes when you start having babies. Babies are not some toys you see when in a shop and just purchase, so every time you hear your ovaries screaming after seeing a cute baby sleeping, remember it comes with a huge financial burden.



You will want to be financially stable before making a baby unless you want to have your kid looking different from the baby in the picture that got your ovaries screaming.



2. Know each other



You don’t want any surprises when you find out you are pregnant. It is important to know your partner in and out before you go ahead to make a baby, you can’t return babies as if you got them from a shop, once they arrive, they are stuck with you forever.



Be sure you both want this before going ahead.



3. Sickle cell status



Most people try to avoid this factor because of love. You will not remember what love is when you have a baby that needs a constant visit to the hospital.



The emotional drain of worrying if your child is going to die young is inevitable.



You don’t want to lose the love of your life, but it’s important you talk about it.



4. Naming



Who would have imagined naming was this sensitive. It is important to pick a name together to prevent sad emotions. One partner should not leave the other out of the naming process. Pick names together and consider each other's feelings when doing so.



5. Lifestyle change



You know your life changes significantly when you have a baby. Are you ready to sacrifice the life you enjoy now and make room for a baby?



If not, consider your decision of bringing new life into the world. Think about what happens if there’s an addition to your life you are responsible for, if you are not pleased with the outcome, take time to reconsider.



For those hit with surprised and unplanned pregnancies, you have nine months to plan and put your life in order.