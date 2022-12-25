5 things to expect at ‘Freedom Wave’ Concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Dancehall act, Shatta Wale and rapper, Medikal are set to hold the second edition of their #FreedomWaveConcert today, Sunday, December 25th at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Arguably the show promises to be one of the most patronized music concerts in Ghana this year as it features two musicians with some of the largest followings in Ghana and also because it is a free concert.



To ensure readers are not taken by surprise at events that may occur at and related to the show, GhanaWeb brings you a list of five things fans should expect at the #FreedomWaveConcert.



A great show and solid performance



Although the headlining acts for #FreedomWaveConcert are Shatta Wale and Medikal, the show promises to be a star-studded one, as other popular and up-and-coming artistes will pass through to give fans very brief performances.



Shatta Wale is arguably one of the best stage performances in Ghana. His music is loved and known to many, his ability to also move his fans to his will is one thing that would make the show spectacular. The show would most likely be patronized by millennials, most of whom love the songs and style of rapper Medikal. Simply put, it is going to be a great show because, the fans can relate to, and like the songs that will be performed at the concert.



Tight security



Due to the anticipated large number of people attending the show, a significant number of Ghana Police Service personnel will be dispatched to ensure the safety of music fans' lives and property. Private security personnel are also expected at the event.



Drug abuse and petty theft cases



Over the years, some music lovers who have patronized shows by Shatta Wale, Medikal, and some others have complained of excessive use of illicit drugs by some fans and also petty theft.



After such mega shows, some negative comments from face were, “It was a great show, but I promise I could smell weed in the air at all times”.



And some fans took to social media after shows to lament of their stolen items. It would happen, so be safe out there!



The Accra Sports Stadium may be filled



On paid shows, Shatta Wale and Medikal both pull very large crowds.



