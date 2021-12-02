5 stunning photos of Maame Dokono's curvy daughter

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Gloria Safo shows off daughter of Maame Dokono



Sabrina Adarkwa turns a year older



Sabrina serves hot looks on instagram<>/b



Being the daughter of a legend comes with its perks, the easy fame when someone reveals who you are to the world because netizens are always curious to know more.



Sabrina Adarkwa flooded the internet after Gloria Safo wished her well on her birthday on Instagram.



Her comment courted a lot of reactions on social media as many people wished to know about the veteran actress children.



GhanaWeb shares with you five pictures of the curvy daughter of Maame Dokono.



