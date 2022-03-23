5 natural antibiotics you should know

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: Osafo Daniel

Antibiotics are drugs that kill or slow the growth of microorganisms.



Antibiotics have been around for millennia, despite the fact that you might think of them as modern medicine. Natural sources were used to create the first antibiotics, as are many of today’s antibiotics. Antibiotic qualities can be found in plant extracts, essential oils, and even meals. Some food and vegetable extracts, for example, can inhibit the growth of germs in food.



Since the 1940s, prescription antibiotics such as penicillin have helped individuals recover from diseases and conditions that would otherwise be fatal.



Below are some natural antibiotics you should know



1. Garlic



Garlic is known worldwide to have preventative and curative properties. It has been discovered to be an effective treatment for a variety of pathogens, including Salmonella and Escherichia coli. Some health professionals propose garlic as a treatment for multidrug-resistant TB.



2. Honey



Since the time of Aristotle, Honey has been used as an ointment to aid wound healing and prevent or draw out infection. It is being used to treat chronic wounds, burns, ulcers, bedsores, and skin grafts by healthcare experts. According to a 2016 Study, Honey dressings, for example, can aid in the healing of wounds. Honey can also be applied around the eye to treat eye disorders such as conjunctivitis. However, avoid getting honey straight into your eye, since this may aggravate the condition.



3. Ginger



Ginger is also recognised as a natural antibacterial. Ginger can fight a variety of bacteria strains. Researchers are also looking into how ginger can help with nausea and motion sickness, as well as lowering blood sugar levels.



4. Cloves



Cloves have been used in dentistry for centuries. The water in clove extract appears to be beneficial against a variety of bacteria, including E. coli. It is also used as an antiseptic in the treatment of oral infections. Mold, yeast, and bacteria have been claimed to be inhibited by this essential oil.



5. Myrrh extract



Myrrh is well-known, but its capacity to protect against dangerous pathogens is less well-known. In a study published in 2000, researchers discovered that a myrrh extract may destroy a variety of common infections. This includes the following:



- Pseudomonas aeruginosa

- E. coli

- Staphylococcus aureus

- Candida albicans



It is normally well-tolerated, but Myrrh might cause diarrhea if consumed. It’s possible to get a slight rash from applying myrrh on the skin. Myrrh can cause heart issues if ingested in high amounts. Because myrrh is usually packed, be careful to read the label for dose directions.