5 famous quotes from actor turned politician Desmond Elliot as he turns 48

Entertainment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actor, director, and politician Desmond Elliot celebrates his 48th birthday today.



Born February 4, 1974, Desmond has starred in over two hundred movies and is a member of Parliament for the Surulere constituency.



The politician was born to a Yoruba father from Olowogbowo in Lagos Island, Lagos, and a mother from Illah in Oshimili North, Delta State.



He had his primary education at Air Force Primary School and later attended St John's College, both in Jos. He studied economics at Lagos State University and graduated in 2003.



We celebrate his birthday with 5 of his famous quotes



1."Resilience, persistence, and belief is always the watchword" - Desmond Elliot



2."Paradigm Shift Youth in politics is a discuss every sphere should be having at the moment"- Desmond Elliot



3."Always seize the opportunity to develop yourself"- Desmond Elliot



4. I'm hoping we begin to teach our kids a lot of skills, now that they're way younger, instead of waiting till they get to a tertiary level so that they can have something profitable to do during their leisure time" - Desmond Elliot



5."Proud to be a Lagosian, super proud to be a Nigerian, Ecstatic to be African"- Desmond Elliot