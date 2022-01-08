LifeStyle of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: braperucci.africa

2022 is the year we learn new things and get things done and art is one of the best and fun ways of getting oneself busy.



Creating art is also a means through which a person can explore his or her hidden potentials.



One could even make money out of such hobbies and what could be more fun than multiple streams of income?



With the power of the internet, particularly, YouTube, one can easily learn and practice new skills.



Here are 5 easy and productive art hobbies for you to try this 2022. They just might be the one to make you a millionaire.







1. Miniature Building.







You can make a paid talent out of this art project by becoming a miniature building artist for architectural agencies. All you need is cardboard, some colouring pens, scissors and the will to create.



Plus, these miniature houses look so cute and can easily be sold off as dollhouses. If you want to be ingenious you could even make custom sets from favourite Hollywood movies or locations from popular travel destinations. Check out this YouTube page to get you well on your way.



2. Make a Terrarium









Terrariums are some of the most beautiful pieces of eco art our there. In a world losing out on the climate battle, making terrariums as a means to play your part is worthwhile. All you need is a glass jar (which you can get from shops such as Melcom or China Mall), some garden tools, loamy soil and some choice colourful plants for your terrarium. Make this your new hobbies for 2022 and market them to offices and hotels in and about the capital.





3. Punch Needling/Embroidery











Now this one right here takes dedication. If you are great with needlework then this will definitely be a good avenue for you to explore. Creating simple yet elegant pieces of punch embroidery is something that is not only satisfying but also a crazy great way to sell custom decor. You can check Kingdom Books and Stationery or China Mall for your punch embroidery supplies.





4. Diamond Painting









5. Crocheting



