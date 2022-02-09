5 best gifts for boyfriends this Valentine

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Valentine is near and some lovers are probably thinking about what to get their significant others. It may surprise you that getting a gift isn't as hard as you thought it could be.



At a point in one’s relationship, women think they’ve run out of options to get their lovers gift items.



This is where the problem is - whether you've been together a few months or a whole decade, you may have given your lover all the gifts you can think of, from the colognes, devices, clothes among other items he would love or has eyed in the past, there is still something for him to appreciate.



So, if you feel you're all out of ideas for this Valentine, take a look at GhanaWeb’s list of the best gifts for boyfriends, full of unique items that could surprise him.



Customised gift box



One interesting detail about getting your man a customised item is, it stays with them forever.



When getting your partner a gift item, make sure to include at least one or two of everything you think he may like if you can.



Rather than opt for the bulk curated boxes, go the extra mile to personalise your boxes to match your partner’s likes. If he’s a car lover, throw in a foot mat, car seat covers, a car diffuser, a phone mount and a cup holder.



If he loves to dress up, add any fashion accessory like a customised cufflinks with his name on them and you’re sure he’ll love it. He’ll definitely appreciate a more personalised gift instead of a regular box with drinks and chocolates.



Pay for his subscriptions



Everyone loves to save some money. Getting your DSTV subscription taken care of, gym subscription, Netflix subscription, gift coupons among other things helps to ease one’s life.





Surprise him with a dinner date



Communicate with your lover to get home on time, dress up and get him to a location for a surprise night out at his favourite restaurant or a new one you’ve both been wanting to try out.



If you want to spice the night up a bit, just get him a handwritten note with some beautiful and sincere words in them.



Book a weekend getaway



Lovers need a getaway too and it's not the man’s duty to plan this when the woman can make it work as well. Work is stressful, a stress-free day away from town with the person you love is perfect.



There are many hotels and relaxation spots opening all around Ghana and it's your duty to research and take your man there. Surprise your partner with a relaxation and pampering spot you both will love and find ways to bond.



If it will help, go on a spa date together and take walk at any botanical garden of your choice.



Buy him some new tech



Buying you man something new and updated in the tech world, especially if he’s a tech lover gladdens his heart and melts down to his soul.



Whatever gift you choose to get your partner, one thing’s for sure; he’ll definitely be able to tell how much you care about him with the right gift.