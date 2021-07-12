5 Kente styles to choose for your traditional wedding

LifeStyle of Monday, 12 July 2021

• Ghanaian Traditional weddings are the best to attend



• The bride is the most outstanding at a traditional wedding



• Kente clothes make weddings rich and culture inclined



When it comes to weddings, Ghanaian traditional weddings are the best. From the detailed outfits, to the food, to the display of different cultures, and the blend of colors.



All of the above listed make everything beautiful.



Rich in color and culture, Ghanaians are known for their unique traditional wedding attire, where the bride and groom are usually in Kente, a woven cloth that comes in a variety of colors and patterns. The garment is paired with any jewelry of choice.



However, if you ask me, the bride is the most outstanding at a traditional wedding; from her makeup to her well-detailed kente outfit, she steals the show.



But really weddings are almost always about the brides, so GhanaWeb has collected the best African Kente dress styles to inspire your traditional wedding.



