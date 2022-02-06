5 Ghanaian female celebrities expected to make social media buzz on Valentine’s Day

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Valentine’s Day, the high-profile 14th day in February set aside to celebrate love among the married, entangled, and the engaged.



With the distortion of the relevance of Val’s day, many lovers work their hearts out to surprise and appreciate their suitors enough.



In recent years, romantic dinners, trips, and luxurious gifts have become the order of the day.



Several individuals take to their social media handles to show off gifts they receive from their loved ones.



Notable among are them are celebrities and social media influencers.



yfmghana.com in a recent survey conducted has come up with a list of Ghanaian celebrities who are expected to receive luxurious gifts on Valentine’s Day.



1. Fella Makafui







Yes, definitely Mrs. Frimpong could not be left out of this survey. The wife of renowned rapper, AMG Medikal, was on the lips of many. Fella Makafui and her husband have been seen together severally on romantic dates, trips, and adventures. The actress cum entrepreneur is expected to receive expensive gifts from her husband to make a buzz on social media.



2. Annica Nsiah-Apau







The wife of versatile Ghanaian rapper and fashionista, Okyeame Kwame, was mentioned by many during the survey. The entrepreneur who recently celebrated her 13th Wedding anniversary with Okyeame is also expected to receive wowing gifts on Valentine’s Day from her husband. Mrs. Nsiah-Appau recently published a book together with her husband to share their marriage experience.



3. Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)







Despite the uncertainty of the relationship of the popular TV show host, Delay was mentioned in our survey. Delay in 2021 was believed to be in a relationship with budding rapper, Amerado after he made an appearance on her show. Known for her luxurious lifestyle, a luxurious 4-wheel drive would suit Delay’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.



4. Sister Derby







Surprisingly, singer and songwriter, Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, better known as Sister Derby made our list. However, the ‘Obama’ hitmaker after her break-up with Medikal has been seen on social media with her new boyfriend. She is also expected to blow the internet on Valentine.



5. Salma Mumin







The celebrated actress and entrepreneur could not be left out of our list, the actress in recent times has been seen going on luxurious dates and travels with an unknown sponsor. These luxurious dates are expected to be replicated or replaced with a luxurious gift on Valentine’s Day.



Tell us who you think didn’t make the list.