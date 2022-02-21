5 Ghanaian celebrities who have lost their parents in the last five months

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Celebrities mourn their late parents on social media



Ghanaians commiserate with bereaved celebrities



Funerals, one-week observations for deceased held



From the near end of 2021 through to the start of 2022, the Ghanaian showbiz industry has witnessed the deaths of some parents of some celebrities.



Obviously difficult to live with the pain of losing one’s parent, these celebrities have shared how their late fathers or mothers continue to be a part of their lives and the lessons they learned in the periods they lived with them.



What’s common among these celebrities is that they all shared close bonds with their parents prior to their demise and have openly disclosed how badly they have been affected.



What’s more, most of these individuals prior to their deaths battled a variety of chronic illnesses.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who lost their parents in the last five months.



Vicky Zugah







Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Vicky Zugah, lost her mother on January 11, 2022.



Earlier, in an Instagram post, she disclosed that her mother had been ill for about five years but did not disclose the disease.









“For five years you fought. For five years I waited for a miracle. For five years you held on. Today you gave up on me and my siblings,” Vicky earlier wrote on Facebook.



Gloria Safo







Popular Ghanaian actress, Gloria Safo, took to social media to announce the death of her mother on February 12, 2022.



A ‘heartbroken’ Gloria while announcing the sad incident on Instagram, questioned God for taking her mother after she prayed and begged Him not to.



Gloria’s mother’s one-week memorial service has been scheduled for Friday, February 25, 2022.



SDK







On November 21, 2021, Sadik Sulley, popularly known as SDK, lost his father after he had battled an undisclosed illness for a while.



The comic skit actor took to social media at that particular time to announce that his father had passed on.



"Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee," SDK Dele earlier tweeted.



SDK’s father, prior to his demise, was admired by comedy lovers for the epic roles he played in his son's comic skits.



He was laid to rest on January 4, 2022, in a grand funeral ceremony witnessed by scores of Ghanaian celebrities.



Afia Schwarzenegger







The popular comedienne lost her father on January 17, 2022, after battling cancer for a while.



She announced the news on social media with the caption, “My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace Daddy. I’m lost.”



Afia Schwarzenegger, on January 25, 2022, organized a plush one-week observation for her late father, an event which was swamped by tons of Ghanaian celebrities.



The final funeral rite for Afia’s father is however scheduled for March 11 to 13 in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



Mzbel







In a sad and heart-wrenching manner, Mzbel announced the passing of her Muslim father on January 28, 2022.



The singer, after receiving the news of her father’s death, abruptly ended her radio show and hurried out of the studio to attend his burial service.



Although Mzbel’s father was buried within 24 hours after his death in accordance with Islamic custom, the singer is currently contemplating organizing two funeral ceremonies for him.



This decision has however been widely rejected by Ghanaians.