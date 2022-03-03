5 Ghanaian celebrities who got curvy overnight

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Some prominent Ghanaian celebrities these days are under a lot of pressure to look good.



It is difficult to constantly keep in shape and to look your best when an individual has to exercise and eat well considering the nature of one's career and the numerous things one has on the plate.



It’s exhausting and it’s a lot of work if you’re a model, an actor or a TV personality who always has to keep an appearance, especially if you are a woman. And especially if you are ageing.



The competition in the showbiz world is competitive which is why some celebrities apply all sorts of creams and undergo various beauty procedures to look fresh and pretty for the cameras all the time.



As a matter of fact, many celebrities take the easy route and decide to get professional help in enhancing their appearance.



Forget hiring personal trainers or dieticians and the likes. After all, why bother eating well, undergo expensive and lengthy beauty procedures and exercise weekly when there is someone to shape you into the person you want to be.



Knowing how conservative the African society is, it's not simple to announce having gone under the knife although some icons have had the courage to affirm the rumours flying around about their body enhancement procedures.



GhanaWeb puts the spotlight on female celebrities who got curvy overnight. These celebrities have not disclosed how they became curvy but the fact remains that their appearances have become a subject for discussion.



