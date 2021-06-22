5 Ghanaian artistes who have clashed with Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

• Arnold has had series of banters with some entertainment industry stakeholders in recent times



• The entertainment critic has been tagged as the 'most fearless' among his peers



• It appears Arnold is despised by some Ghanaian artistes who have disagreed with his submissions



In not more than a year, the media space has witnessed ‘fights’ between Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and several industry players based on his submissions which in most cases are described as harsh.



Noted for his bold statements and ‘objective criticisms’ which some industry players do not agree with, Arnold has been touted as the most fearless among his peers.



He has been captured several times engaging in heated arguments on screens with artistes, that some resulted in near physical fights.



Typical of such instances are his encounters with Guru and Shatta Wale which almost ended in punches due to his utterances which they found offensive.



Arnold vrs Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale clashed with Arnold during UTV’s United Showbiz after he (Shatta Wale) was labelled a confused and inconsistent artiste.



Prior to this development, Arnold punched holes in the SM boss’s ‘State of the Industry Address’ delivered where he spoke about some measures that needed to be implemented to make Ghanaian music a force to reckon with on the international stage.



Shatta Wale had among other things, suggested that Ghana should create a single but unique music genre that should be projected onto the world market.



But disagreeing with the view, Asamoah-Baidoo said what the Ghanaian industry needs currently is not the adoption of a single music genre.



Arnold said the challenges that the industry faces transcended the creation of a music genre thereby citing ‘music digitization’ piracy and copyright and marketing of Ghanaian music as some major challenges that need to be addressed.







It is as a result of this that Arnold described Shatta as a confused musician for putting forth ‘unrealistic’ points that do not really seek to address the pressing needs of the industry.



His statement triggered a harsh response from Shatta Wale who did not hesitate to shower the entertainment critic with insults. At a point, Shatta angrily stood up to confront Arnold, a situation which could have resulted in the trading of blows if not for the intervention of the other panellists.



Arnold vrs Wiyaala



Sometime in 2020, the entertainment pundit described Wiyaala as non-relevant when it comes to discussions about Ghanaian female artistes because her focus is fully geared towards the international scene.



His comments did not sit down with Wiyaala who also blasted him for passing such unsolicited comments.



Wiyaala was captured to have established on social media that; "If I don't count in this industry or if I don't count or I have never been counted as part of this industry, then don't discuss me when you're talking about the showbiz or show business in Ghana".











Arnold vrs Wendy Shay



It can be recalled that Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo sometime in 2020, opined that there was no need for Wendy Shay to celebrate two years in active music.



The entertainment critic said Wendy Shay’s achievements are not extraordinary to merit a celebration of a sort. He made such comments on GhanaWeb’s Bloggers' Forum.







“The two years celebration wasn’t necessary. It wasn’t really necessary but of course, there is a new song, we need to have a storyline to go with the new song so once it is two years we need to make noise about it… But I feel it was unnecessary because you’ve not really done a lot within this two-year period.” Arnold stated.



Arnold vrs Guru



Sometime in February 2021, Arnold and Guru clashed over issues relating to Kuami Eugene’s refusal to feature on the latter’s song. But for the intervention of Socrates Safo and Peace FM’s Entertainment Review host, Akwasi Aboagye, the two would have traded blows after engaging in a heated argument that lasted for about 9 minutes.



Their banter was based on Arnold’s statement that Guru has become irrelevant as compared to the likes of Kuami Eugene, Kidi and the likes. Guru on the other hand who did not take such comments lightly alleged that Arnold is one of the reasons why he is being disrespected in the entertainment industry.







According to the ‘Lapaz Toyota’ hitmaker, that was not the first time Arnold has passed such derogatory comments about him.



Arnold vrs Sista Afia



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo sometime in 2020 criticised Sista Afia after she took to Twitter to blast Ghanaians for not promoting her song.



The singer, who felt her single at that time wasn’t getting same attention as her diss songs, took to social media to vent her disappointment.

“We no dey make noise cos you should have channelled that frustration into making another diss song instead of wanting to make it physical,” she wrote on Twitter.



Her tweet at that time attracted a lot of criticisms from individuals including Arnold who enumerated a few points as to why Ghanaians were not hyping her single, “Street”.



