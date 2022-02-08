4 years on: Fans of Ebony mourn late singer

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Ebony dies in a fatal car accident



Fans mourn Ebony after four years



We will forever miss Ebony, singer's management mourns



Four years after Ebony Reign's demise, her management, Rufftown Records and fans have taken to their social media platforms to share their fondest memories of their late superstar.



Rufftown Records, on Tuesday, February 8, made a post to mark the fourth year of the passing of dancehall singer, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, stage name, Ebony Reigns who died in a fatal car crash.



"You will always be in my heart because in there you are still alive. Forever reign!" the post read.



Also, bloggers and singers who worked with the late songstress, have paid their respect to her, with many describing Ebony as 'one of a kind'.



Her exceptional talent they say was unmatched.



"One of the best to ever grace the mic, the coolest to be around.. We miss You hmm. On this day, 4 years ago, we lost Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns. Keep resting in power Queen," GhKwaku wrote.



One of Ebony's fans, Mzzbel Sam disclosed that she was her all-time favourite female singer.



She wrote: "Aww, Ebony, forever my favourite girl keep on resting in power."



Bra Akofi reacting to the last Instagram post made by the singer when she visited Pastor Dr Lawrence Tetteh added that he still can't believe Ebony is no more.



"Keep reigning Queen. You broke crazy records in your time. The Greatest of all time," he shared.



The 'Poison' hitmaker died on February 8, 2018, just a few days to her 22nd birthday in a car accident that claimed the lives of two other persons, Franky Kuri and a military officer, Atsu Vondee.



She was returning from Sunyani when she met her untimely death. Popular among her songs include Kupe, Maame Hwe, Sponsor, and Hustle.



Below are some tributes to the late Ebony Reigns





The Atomic Junction explosions, last months obliteration of an entire town by explosives for mining, Ebony’s murder, 90% of all the road accidents in this our country …



NEGLIGENCE AND CUTTING CORNERS… And perpetrators knowing deep down that accountability is not a thing here. — M3NSA (@mensamusic) February 8, 2022

On this day 4 years ago we lost Ebony. ????



What was/is your favorite Ebony song ?? pic.twitter.com/AV2pyKmMc7 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) February 8, 2022