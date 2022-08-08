4 years after marriage, Gideon Okeke and wife set for divorce

Entertainment of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke is set to divorce his wife, Chidera Okeke.



According to family sources, the couple will end their four-year marriage over irreconcilable differences.



Okeke's family will collect the bride price paid to Chidera's family this week, Pulse.ng said.



Speculations about the couple's split were rife on social media after it emerged they didn't have a cordial relationship.



Despite this, they showed up together for their son's birthday party at his school in July.



Recall the duo had their traditional wedding ceremony in 2018.



The reality TV star turned actor and his wife had their fairytale white wedding the following year.



Dera and the actor welcomed their first child together in 2019.



In 2021, they welcomed their second child.



The reality TV star welcomed his first child with his former partner in 2016.



The actor rose to stardom in 2006 after taking part in the first season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.