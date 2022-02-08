4 years after Ebony’s death: Bullet pays touching tribute

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Ebony Reigns remembered after 4 years



Ebony dies in a fatal accident



Fans pay tribute to Ebony on social media



Late Ebony Reigns’ former manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, also known as Bullet, has shared a post on social media in remembrance of his beloved artiste.



Tuesday, February 8, 2022, marks exactly four years since the passing of the late Pricilla Opoku Kwarteng popularly known as ‘Ebony’ and Bullet has taken a moment to recall the unforgettable moment.



The Dancehall artiste, who took over the music industry, belting out hits such as 'Sponsor', 'Date Ur Fada', 'Maame Hwe', 'Poison' among others, died in a car crash on the Kumasi-Sunyani Highway.



News of her death became topical and till date, she is still talked about for what she was able to achieve in a short time.



However, for Bullet, who discovered Ebony, it is still hard to believe she is indeed gone.



He took to Instagram and shared Ebony’s picture with the caption.



"You will always be in my heart because in there you are still alive. Forever reign!".



A lot of die-hard fans have also commented under Bullet’s post.



They have described her death as the most painful and unforgettable thing to happen to the music industry since she was passionate about her craft.





Read the post below:



