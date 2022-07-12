You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 12Article 1580633

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

4 ways the clitoris and penis are similar

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a woman in panty File photo of a woman in panty

The clitoris is one of the most fascinating body parts having a more striking resemblance to the penis than many know.

The clit is a nerve-dense body part responsible for many-a-orgasm in women, its sole purpose is for pleasure.

In a report shared on healthline.com, Dr Caitlin V. Neal, a resident sexologist for sexual hygiene and body care company Royal, explains the clitoris as “ the most nerve endings per square inch of any part of the human body that serves no biological function other than pleasure."

Although its main purpose is to pleasure women, it also aids in procreation and thus shares similarities with the penis.

Traits between the penis and clitoris include:

Both have erectile tissue (corpus cavernosum)

Both have a type of foreskin (clitoral hood)

Both have glans

Both swell and get larger when aroused.

The clitoris and the penis are somewhat mirror images of each other, just organised differently, according to Doctor Rebecca Chalker, author of The Clitoral Truth.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Jerry John Rawlings was forced out of the military after handing over power to Limann

Watch video of how forcibly retired JJ Rawlings lambasted Limann government in 1979

Sportsleading sports icon

Richard Olele Kingston, Black Stars’ number one goalkeeper

Richard Kingson was like 50% - Sulley Muntari reveals secret to Black Stars success

Businessleading business icon

IEA Director of Research, Dr John Kwakye

Being an economist in Ghana is becoming frustrating - Dr Kwakye

Africaleading africa news icon

Former Angola President, José Eduardo dos Santos

Big fight erupts over José Eduardo dos Santos burial

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Monarchs are welcomed to the durbar ground by the Fontomfrom drummers

The origin of Fontomfrom, the Akan talking drum