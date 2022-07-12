4 ways the clitoris and penis are similar

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

The clitoris is one of the most fascinating body parts having a more striking resemblance to the penis than many know.



The clit is a nerve-dense body part responsible for many-a-orgasm in women, its sole purpose is for pleasure.



In a report shared on healthline.com, Dr Caitlin V. Neal, a resident sexologist for sexual hygiene and body care company Royal, explains the clitoris as “ the most nerve endings per square inch of any part of the human body that serves no biological function other than pleasure."



Although its main purpose is to pleasure women, it also aids in procreation and thus shares similarities with the penis.



Traits between the penis and clitoris include:



Both have erectile tissue (corpus cavernosum)



Both have a type of foreskin (clitoral hood)



Both have glans



Both swell and get larger when aroused.



The clitoris and the penis are somewhat mirror images of each other, just organised differently, according to Doctor Rebecca Chalker, author of The Clitoral Truth.