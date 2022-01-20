4 times France Ambassador trended on social media

Tabloid News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

France Ambassador spotted buying waakye



France Ambassador goes grocery shopping at Accra Central



France Ambassador enstooled as Nkosuo Hemaa of Hani in the Bono Region



France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé has been trending on social media for taking another step to prove her love for Ghana.



On January 19, 2022, she was spotted in viral photos standing in a queue to buy waakye from a local food vendor.



It seems that wasn’t all, as she took it a step further to go grocery shopping in a local market. She caught the eye of many as she shopped in one of the busiest markets in Accra.



Honourable Anne Sophie has in various interviews expressed her love for the Ghanaian culture and its people.



Since she assumed her position in Ghana as France ambassador, Anne Akosua Sophie, as she prefers to be called, has immensely rooted herself in dressing in traditional clothes.



On her Official Twitter account, she uses her adopted Ghanaian name ‘Akosua’.



In April last year, she was enstooled as Nkosuo Hemaa of Hani in the Bono Region. Now known as Nana Benneh III, the Ambassador pledged to support the development of her community.



Anne Sophie Avé is enjoying her stay in Ghana as she has been spotted at major events that seek to project the West African country.



She also held an event dubbed 'Paris in Accra' last year that witnessed a host of Ghanaian musicians in attendance.



















