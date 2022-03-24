4 interesting scenes at Kojo Jones’ wedding

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 March 2022
Kojo Jones ties the knot
Kojo Jones holds private engagement ceremony at Kumasi
Why popular real estate mogul, Kojo Jones’ wedding is the talk of the town
Being counted amongst the top Ghanaian weddings to ever been witnessed, the engagement ceremony between Kojo Jones Mensah and Rachel Osei was characterized by a lot of interesting scenes that couldn’t go unlooked.
Asides from the fact that the event exuded class, affluence, and royalty, there were some rare and unexpected moments.
Let’s take a look at some interesting scenes at the wedding
Customized kente cloth
Kojo Jones Mensah adorned himself in a customized purple kente cloth as his official traditional wedding attire.
He had his name ‘Kojo Jones’ and some adinkra symbols embedded in the kente cloth.
NDC’s Sylvester Mensah is Kojo Jones’ family head
Being the family head of the groom, the renowned NDC politician had the opportunity to offer good counsel to his son as well as offer free tips on how to be a good husband.