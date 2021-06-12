4 instances Nkonkonsa and Lebene ‘dodged bullets’ that could have scattered their marriage

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 June 2021

• Victoria Lebene and Nkonkonsa’s marriage have indeed stood the test of time



• Incidents that could have led to their break-up seem to have rather strengthened theirs



• The two who got married in 2019 have vowed to stick to each other no matter the circumstances



They have been dragged and stretched in some of the toughest moments before and during their marriage which could have easily broken them and yet they chose to remain undefeated, united if you want.



Typical of a ‘titanic love’, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah popularly known as ‘Nkonkonsa’ and his wife Victoria Lebene have fought through their marriage, stood by each other, soared above public trolls which makes them one of the strongest couples within the Ghanaian showbiz industry.



GhanaWeb looks at some of the tough and rough moments that could have separated the couple.



The ‘Lebene and Kofi Adjorlolo’ factor



Rumours of Lebene and veteran actor Kofi Adorlolo’s amorous relationship could have `prevented her marriage to ‘Nkonkonsa’ in the first place but that wasn’t the case.



Prior to her marriage to the popular Ghanaian blogger, Mr. Adjorlolo and Victoria Lebene were alleged to have been in a relationship for almost two years.



Victoria who at that time failed to confirm or deny the said allegations was subjected to public backlash for dating a man who is old enough to be her father.



Yvonne Nelson’s curses, rants



It can be recalled that sometime in 2019, Yvonne Nelson got furious when ‘Nkonkonsa,’ shared a viral post of a fan insulting her on Twitter.



Shortly after his post at that time, Lebene jumped to the defence of her husband, by asking Yvonne to tolerate other people's opinions ‘regardless of the sensitivity’ because she was an opinion leader.



Yvonne showered curses on the couple saying:



“Bunch of losers! Y’all are pathetic. Someone is supporting her hubby for posting a diss, dont worry. You’ll get pregnant/or is already pregnant, I pray you get treated with respect, and hope no one disrespects your baby. I pray your marriage lasts too,”

The curses and confusion surrounding their marriage at that time did not in anyway break them.



Counsellor Lutterodt’s failed marriage prediction



Counsellor Lutterodt was one of the ‘doom’s prophet’ who at that time predicted the collapse of Eugene and Victoria’s marriage.



He was alleged to have said that Victoria Lebene does not match Eugene’s taste and preference in women.



Lutterodt said Nkonkonsa usually loves his woman curvy with big buttocks, a physical trait he observed that Lebene did not have.



“Lebene is not the kind of woman Eugene loves, if they marry today they will separate. He will leave her after the sex. This is not the taste of Eugene… he can never marry Lebene,” he said in an interview in June 2019.



The couple has despite these public incidents stood together, celebrating their second wedding anniversary on June 11, 2021.



Eugene’s cheating rumours with Abena Korkor



What could be worse than infidelity in marriage? And yet these two are still hanging in there perfectly. Despite the public ridicule meted out to Eugene amidst ‘cheating’ rumours with TV presenter Abena Korkor, the two have instead used the anniversary as an opportunity to rekindle their love for each other.



Eugene rendered an unqualified public apology to his wife Mrs Victoria Osafo-Nkansah as the couple marked their anniversary.



Mrs Osafo-Nkansah also used the opportunity to reassure her husband of her continuous support at all times.



