4 Nigerian actresses who failed in music

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian entertainers are no doubt talented and most often a few of them branch out of the field they gained their fame to test other industries.



That was undoubtedly the case of some Nollywood stars who decided to venture into music while still acting.



There was a time in the Nigerian entertainment industry when some celebrities decided to give music a try. However, not many of them were successful at it and most of them quit soon after.



Today, MyNigeria has gathered a list of the top 5 Nigerian celebrities who tried but failed in music



1. Genevieve Nnaji



Genevieve broke out of her acting persona many years ago to give music a try. Genevieve’s song, No More managed to rock the airwaves with young Nigerians eagerly singing along to her tune.



However, music appears to have been a one-off for the actress seeing as she has ditched the studio and hasn’t released any new material.



2.Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde



Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade is one Nollywood star who also tried her hands on music.



This actress did not only drop songs, she also shot music videos and collaborated with top artists such as Harrysong.



3. Patience Ozokwor



The veteran actress also tried her hands at music many years ago in her prime.



Though some of the songs serve as a fond throwback memory for many Nigerians, Ozokwor is still regarded more as an actress than a musician.



4. Tonto Dikeh



The controversial actress turned politician also makes this list. Tonto Dikeh gave the music a try sometime in 2013. The film star released a few songs and was even signed on to top singer, Dbanj’s record label.























