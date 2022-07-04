You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 04Article 1575029

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

4 Nigerian actresses who failed in music

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Nigerian actresses who failed to kickstart their music careers Nigerian actresses who failed to kickstart their music careers

Nigerian entertainers are no doubt talented and most often a few of them branch out of the field they gained their fame to test other industries.

That was undoubtedly the case of some Nollywood stars who decided to venture into music while still acting.

There was a time in the Nigerian entertainment industry when some celebrities decided to give music a try. However, not many of them were successful at it and most of them quit soon after.

Today, MyNigeria has gathered a list of the top 5 Nigerian celebrities who tried but failed in music

1. Genevieve Nnaji

Genevieve broke out of her acting persona many years ago to give music a try. Genevieve’s song, No More managed to rock the airwaves with young Nigerians eagerly singing along to her tune.

However, music appears to have been a one-off for the actress seeing as she has ditched the studio and hasn’t released any new material.

2.Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade is one Nollywood star who also tried her hands on music.

This actress did not only drop songs, she also shot music videos and collaborated with top artists such as Harrysong.

3. Patience Ozokwor

The veteran actress also tried her hands at music many years ago in her prime.

Though some of the songs serve as a fond throwback memory for many Nigerians, Ozokwor is still regarded more as an actress than a musician.

4. Tonto Dikeh

The controversial actress turned politician also makes this list. Tonto Dikeh gave the music a try sometime in 2013. The film star released a few songs and was even signed on to top singer, Dbanj’s record label.











Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment