4 Ghanaian celebrities who have complained about VGMAs nominations

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) board on Saturday, March 19, 2021, released the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the scheme.



Ever since its release, some Ghanaian artistes have shared their discontent over their nomination or no nomination at all.



In some interviews and videos circulating on social media, these artistes and personalities expressed how they felt about their nominations for this year's awards.



Abeiku Santana



Popular media personality, Abeiku Santana, has lashed out at Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), for what he described as unfair treatment meted out to some artistes.



According to Abeiku Santana on his ‘Ekwanso Dwoodwo’ show, vented out at the organizers for omitting highlife musicians; Kofi Kinaata and Fameye, from the ‘Artiste of the Year’ category.



The 2022 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ category captured Ghanaian artistes, King Promise, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Black Sherif as its nominees.



Peisie Esther



Piesie Esther has voiced her disappointment in the board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for failing to nominate her song ‘Wobedi Adansie’ at this year’s edition of the scheme.



Speaking to Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, the gospel artiste said the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards organisers haven't been fair to her.



“I seize this opportunity to pour out the pains in my heart. Ghana Music Awards was not fair to me at all. If anyone is listening to me who has not heard of that song, the person should listen,” she said.



Amerado



Amerado after the release of the VGMA nominees in the various categories aired his displeasure over the 2022 nominees list.



The Ghanaian rapper shared his dismay after his ‘Patience EP’ didn’t earn a nomination in the ‘EP of the Year Category’ of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Amerado said in a video that has since gone viral that Charter House, the organizers of the VGMA should have done better.



He explained that his ‘Patience EP’ did so well in the year under review and should have been nominated.



Fameye



Meanwhile, Fameye on the other hand expressed his disappointment for not being nominated at this year's VGMA.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, the ‘nothing I get’ crooner said in 2021, he put in his best into making sure that he did everything expected of him but wasn’t nominated for the ‘Artist of the Year’ category.