4 Ghanaian artistes who have won prestigious awards on renowned stages

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artistes keep working hard when it comes to perfecting their craft and as a result, some artistes have seen some good days.



They have won awards from international schemes and have been recognised in diverse ways internationally for their hard work.



These efforts and merits born out of their hard work have encouraged some budding artistes who look up to these stars to fight harder.



A list that has been put together by GhanaWeb highlights artistes who have won prestigious awards outside of Ghana.



Check the list below:



Sarkodie







SarkCess Music boss, Sarkodie in 2012 became the first Ghanaian rapper to win a BET award. He won the “Best International Act: Africa award along with Wizkid from Nigeria.



King Sark also bagged ‘Best International Flow’ at the BET out of four nominations. He was also nominated for MOBO Awards and won The Headies, MTV Africa Music Awards and SoundCity Music Video Awards.



Stonebwoy







Being the Second Ghanaian to bag an award at the BET in 2015, Stonebwoy won the “Best International Act: Africa” but lost two years after, being nominated in the same category.



He also won other two prestigious awards; Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, International Reggae and World Music Awards.



Samini







Reggae/dancehall icon, Samini, joins the tall list of artistes who have been recognised by the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards in 2006.



The artiste beat Lebo Mathosa, P Square, Jose Chameleone and Tony Tetuila to claim the “Best African Act” accolade.



He has also bagged some prestigious international awards including Channel O Music Video Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards and The Headies.



Fuse ODG







UK-based Ghanaian Singer, Fuse ODG, made history as the first Ghanaian musician to win the prestigious Grammy Award.



Born, Nana Richard Abiona, Fuse won the award for cowriting Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ album which won ‘Best Pop Vocal Album‘ at the 2018 Grammy Awards.



The ‘divide’ album which is the third studio album by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was released on March 3, 2017.



With 18 nominations all around the globe, Fuse ODG has managed to win 6 which include MOBO Awards for ‘Best African Act’, African Muzik Magazine Awards for‘ Best Male Diaspro’ among others.