3Music Awards is about science and data - Kelly Lartey Mensah

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: Christian Mensah, Contributor

3Music Award scheme continues to send shockwaves throughout the entire African music and entertainment ecosystem with more enhanced metrics in determining who gets nominated. According to digital media strategist and social media coach, Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah, the awards scheme's exceptional outputs over the years is as a result of "science and data".



In a Facebook post cited by our reporters, Kelly wrote "If only YouTube views are required to gain nomination at the 3Music Awards, like Maame Grace and Akabenezer will win artiste of the year. Some people just talk keke forgetting that the award thrives on science and data."



"The science of the awards listing is second to none and the innovation is good for the music industry, not only on Ghana but over the whole continent of Africa".



The science used by the Board of the 3Music Awards looks at every aspect of music consumption not only one or two but the whole music consumption enclave.



Data from these varied sources are then analysed and graded. This is why we have a system of awards, Kelly Mensah further explained.



The 3Music Awards Board and research centre look at everything. Mainstream to digital, events and festivals, as well as any other form music is consumed, known to the board. The science means there's a research and development team who look at the entire consumption biology of music, not just digital, throughout the year.



3 Media Network, organizers of the prestigious annual 3 Music Awards, announced the nominees for the 2022 edition of the awards scheme, last Saturday at Teelande Tea Garden in Accra Ghana.



The nomination lists have sparked wildfires of opinion on social media between artistes and their fans — about who deserves the nomination and who does not.



