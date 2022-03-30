3Music Awards CEO reacts to Sista Afia’s claim that award schemes don't favour female musicians

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

3Music Awards boss, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has reacted to Sista Afia’s claim that award schemes do not favour female musicians in Ghana.



The songstress lamented in a post that some female musicians give up because of how these award schemes treat them.



She also mentioned Gyakie and Sefa as some female musicians who should have been awarded following the work they did last year.



Reacting to this in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the CEO of 3Music Network, the organizers of 3Music Awards emphasized what his outfit is doing to help female musicians in the country.



The 3Music Women’s Brunch, 3Music Awards Woman of the Year, Emerging Women of the Year and others are some of the initiatives that benefit women in the industry, according to him.



“My runaway and Asuoden “wife” has written me a love letter, Lolz. The issues women face in industry is well documented. Industry in general can and must do better to enhance inclusion particularly for women in industry. Our #3MusicWomensBrunch initiative headed by Whitney Boakye-Mensah is meant to drive that much needed inclusion as well as amplify the issues and seek out the solutions that limits the growth of women in industry.



“Our awards board chairman, James Korsah-Brown and the board are very particular about the issues women in industry face and go to extreme extent to ensure we don’t drop the ball each time on it.



“A few more initiatives such as equitable airtime allocation to women and conscious attempts to enable them and “open the doors” to allow for their growth are a few ideas that could see them doing so well. There are lot of brilliant and exceptionally good women in industry. Lots of them. The work on the 3Music Awards Music woman of the year and the emerging woman of the year continue to highlight their work and anytime they step up, the worth is seen,” he said.



Sadiq added: “Ohemaa Mercy, Cina Soul and Mona’s performance this year is still being discussed for it’s high valued entertainment worth to audiences. Celestine Donkor, Diana Hamilton, Adina, Sefa, Efe Grace, Efya, Wendy Shay, Alapta Wan, Abbi Ima, MzVee continue to do well and need further and conscious enablement to thrive. In the past, Daughters, Tagoe Sisters, Esther NYAMEKYE, Akosua Agyapong, Ewurama Badu had all been torch bearers for the clan.



Sista Afia’s Asuoden currently is one of the most viral songs at the moment. So point is that they try and they do it well. But the issues that continues to keep them out and stunt their growth must be discussed and the well deserved concessions discussed. I am glad, Sista is taking the risk to start the advocacy on it.”