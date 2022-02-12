3Music Awards 2022: Full list of nominees

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The nominees for the 5th edition of 3Music Awards have been announced at a ceremony held at the Teelande Tea Garden in Accra.



Check out the list below.



Afrobeats/Afro-Pop Song of The Year

Camidoh – Available ft Eugy

D black – Enjoyment Minister ft Quamina MP & Stonebwoy

Darkovibes – Je M’apelle feat. Davido

Fameye – Praise

Kuami Eugene – Dollar on you

King Promise – Slow down

Kwesi Arthur – Baajo ft Joeboy

Mr. Drew – Mood

S3fa E choke ft Mr. Drew

Stonebwoy & Davido – Activate



Album of the Year (Technical award)

Amaarae – The Angel You Don’t Know

D Black – Loyalty

Joe Mettle – The Experience

Kidi – The Golden Boy

Mzvee – Inveencible

Omar Sterling – Same Earth Different Worlds

Pappy Kojo – Logos II

Sarkodie- No Pressure



Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif

Celestine Donkor

D Black

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Mr Drew

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Gyakie



African Song of the Year

Ayra Starr -Bloody Samaritan

Chiké & Simi – Running (to you)

Fireboy DML – Peru

Focalistic ft Davido – Ke Star Remix

Joeboy – Alcohol (Sip)

Ladipoe- Feelings (feat. Buju )

Lojay x Sarz – Monalisa

Tiwa Savage – Somebody’s Son feat. Brandy

Wizkid – Essence Rmx (feat. Tems x Justin Bieber)



Best Alternative Song of The Year

Amaarae – Sad Girls Luv Money ft moliy

Akwaboah – Ntro Naa

Chris Adjei – Brothers Fight

Cina Soul – OMG

Khalifina – Black Tears

Moliy – Deja Vu

Pure Akan – Mensesa Me Ho

Worlasi ft Drvmroll – Libilibi



Best Collaboration of the Year

D Black – Enjoyment Minister ft Quamina MP & Stonebwoy

Darkovibes – Je M’apelle feat. Davido

Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee

Kwame Yogot – Biibi Besi ft. Kuami Eugene

Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG

Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal

Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene

S3fa – E Choke ft Mr. Drew

Sarkodie – Happy Day feat. Kuami Eugene

Stonebwoy & Davido – Activate



Best Female Vocal Performance (Technical)

Asi Renie – Good Bye

Efe grace overflow

Empress Gifty – Odi Yompo

Enam – No More

Obaapa Christy – The Glory

Mz Vee – Coming Home

Queendalyn Yurglee – Jesus



Best Male Vocal Performance (Technical)

Camidoh – Available Remix

Chris Adjei – Brother’s Fight

Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi

Kidi – Mon Bebe

King Promise – Slow Down

Kofi Owusu Peprah – Nyame Tease

Luigi Maclean – Mala



Breakthrough Act of The Year

Abochi

Black Sheriff

Kwame Yogot

Kweku Darlington

Mona 4reall

Malcolm Nuna

Nanky

Scott Evans



Digital Act of The Year

Camidoh

Empress gifty

Kidi

Mr Drew

S3fa

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy



DJ of The Year

DJ Aroma

DJ Bridash

DJ Faculty

DJ JayJay

DJ Mingle

DJ Vyrusky

DJ Xpliph

Mr Shark



Emerging Woman of The Year

Abi Ima

Darkua

Joa

Lizzy Ntiamoah

Mona 4reall

Moliy

Niiella

Queendalyn

Titi Owusu



Ep of Year (Technical)

Amerado – Patience

Cina Soul – For Times We Lost

Herman $uede – Bitter Sweet

Kofi Karkari – Pop

Kofi Jamar – Appetite For Destruction

Lyrical Joe – Vibes

Strongman – The Tape

Yaw Tog – Time



Fan Army of the Year

Amg Beyond Kontrol

Bhim Nation

Die-hard Fans of Lumba

High-grade Family

SarkNation

Shatta Movement

Team DH

Team Move



Gospel act of The Year

Akesse Brempong

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Efe Grace

Empress Gifty

Joe Mettle

Obaapa Christy

Ohemaa Mercy



Gospel song of the Year

Akesse Brempong – Yahweh

Celestine Donkor – Only You

Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye (Do It, Lord)

Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi

Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved

Ohemaa Mercy – He Lives In Me ft. MOG Music ( Ote Me Mu )

Obaapa Christy – The Glory

Patience Nyarko – Wa Sore



Group of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir

Dope Nation

Keche

R2bees



Highlife Song of the Year

Bisa K Dei – Yard

Cina soul ft kidi – Feelings

Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah – Playboy

Kelvyn boy ft Gyedu Blay Ambolley – Watch Nobody

Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace

Kwabena Kwabena – Kwadede

Mr. Drew ft. Kwabena Kwabena – Fo

Roy X Taylor – Christ



Highlife act of the Year

Akwaboah

Cina soul

Fameye

Kofi Kinaata

Kwabena Kwabena

Kuami Eugene



Hiphop Song of the Year

Black Sheriff – First Sermon

Black Sheriff – Second Sermon

Jay Bahd x City Boy x O’kenneth x Reggie x Kwaku DMC – Condemn

Joey B – Akobam

Kofi Jamar- Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee

Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG

Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie – Rollies & Cigar

Wendy Shay – Heat



Hiplife song of the Year

Amerado – Abotr3 ft. Black SherifF

Captain Planet (4 × 4) – Abodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Kelvyn Boy – Visa (Remix) ft Joey B & Kwesi Arthur

Kofi Kinaata -Thy Grace (Part 2)

Kweku Darlington – Sika Kankan

Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal

Sarkodie – Coachella ft. Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie – Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene



Hiplife/hip-hop act of the Year

Amerado

Black Sherif

D Black

Kofi Jamar

Kweku Darlington

Medikal

Sarkodie



Performer of the Year

Akwaboah- Ghana Most Beautiful

Efe Grace – 3Music Women’s Brunch Performance

Eno – VGMA Performance

Epixode – VGMA Experience

Kidi – Live Connect With Kidi

Mr. Drew – VGMA Performance

Ohemaa Mercy – Tehillah

Stonebwoy – Anloga Junction @1



Producer of the year (Technical)

Kaywa

Killbeatz

Kuami Eugene (rockstar madeit )

Master Garzy

Mog Beatz

Ronyturnmeup

Streetbeatz

Willisbeatz



Rapper of the Year

Amerado – Best Rapper

Eno Barony – God Is A Woman ft. Efya

Joe Kay – Hayaye

Joey B – Cold

Lyrical Joe – 5th August

Medikal – Stop It

Sarkodie – Rollies N Cigars

Strongman – Flawless



Reggae Dancehall act of the Year

Epixode

Knii Lante

Samini

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy



Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year

Jupitar ft. Shatta Wale – Star Life

Kidi – Touch It

Samini ft. Efya – Picture

Shatta wale – 1Don

Stonebwoy – 1Gad

Stonebwoy – Blessings ft Vic Mensa



Song of the Year (4 in 1 Award)

Black Sherif – Second Sermon

Kidi – Touch It

Kwame Yogot – Biibi Bbesi ft. Kuami Eugene

Kweku Darlington – Sika Aba Fie ft. Kweku Flick & Yaw TOG

Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee

Mr. Drew – This Year ft Medikal

Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene

S3fa – E choke ft Mr. Drew

Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene

Stonebwoy ft Davido – Activate



Video of the Year (Technical)

Edem – Favour ft. Sarkodie & Efya

Epixode – Odeshi

Joey B – Cold

Kidi – Spiritual ft Kuami Eugene, Patoranking

King Promise – Slow Down

Okyeame Kwame – Love Locked Down ft. Adina Thembi

Sarkodie – Rollies and Cigars

Tiisha – Goddess



Viral song of the Year (100% public)

Black Sherif – Second Sermon

Kidi – Touch It

Kofi Jamar – Ekorso ft. Yaw TOG & Ypee

Okyeame Kwame – Yeeko ft. Kuami Eugene

Okese 1 – Na Today

S3fa – E choke ft Mr. Drew

Sarkodie – Happy Day ft. Kuami Eugene

Wendy Shay – Heat



Woman of the Year

Adina

Amaarae

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Gyakie

Mona 4reall

Ohemaa mercy

S3fa

Wendy Shay